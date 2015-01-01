Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examined the risk perceptions related to driving after cannabis use (DACU) among Canadian and US adults who used cannabis in the past six months.



METHODS: Perceptions of danger, normative beliefs, perceived likelihood of negative consequences, and other driving-related variables were collected via online surveys in Canadian (n = 158; 50.0% female, 84.8% White, mean age = 32.73 years [SD = 10.61]) and US participants (n = 678; 50.9% female, 73.6% White, mean age = 33.85 years [SD = 10.12]). Driving cognitions and DACU quantity/frequency were compared between samples using univariate analyses of variance, and Spearman's (ρ) correlations were performed to examine associations between driving cognitions and DACU quantity/frequency.



RESULTS: The two samples did not significantly differ in self-reported level of cannabis use, lifetime quantity of DACU, or the number of times they drove within two hours of cannabis use in the past three months (Ps > .12). Compared to US participants, Canadians perceived driving within two hours of cannabis use as more dangerous (P < 0.001, η(p)(2) = 0.013) and reported more of their friends would disapprove of DACU (P = 0.03, η(p)(2) = 0.006). There were no differences in the number of friends who would refuse to ride with a driver who had used cannabis (P = 0.15) or the perceived likelihood of negative consequences (Ps > 0.07). More favorable perceptions were significantly correlated with greater lifetime DACU and driving within two hours of use (ρ = 0.25-0.53, Ps < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings reveal differences in distal risk factors for DACU between Canada and the US and may inform prevention efforts focusing on perceptions of risk and social acceptance of DACU.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

