Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Belgium is not only prone to inland terrorism but also attracts terrorist factions aiming at various political, diplomatic, military, and/or religious targets. This study aimed to identify and characterize all documented terrorist attacks in Belgium reported to the Global Terrorism Database (GTD) over a 50 years.



METHODS: The GTD was searched for all terrorist attacks in Belgium between 1970 and 2019. Analyses were performed on temporal factors, location, target type, attack and weapon type, attacker type, and number of casualties or hostages.



RESULTS: In 50 years, 121 incidents accounted for 80 confirmed fatalities and 498 injured people. Bombings and explosions were the most frequently identified attack type (46.3%), followed by assassination (16.5%), infrastructure damage (15.7%) and armed or unarmed assaults (14.0%). Governmental and diplomatic institutions were the most frequent target (24.0%). For those perpetrators the GTD did have enough information we saw a timely change from far left and separatist dominating the early decades to Jihadi groups in the last decade, while anti-semitic factions were active in every decade.



CONCLUSION: In contrast to other studies, this study did not show an increase over time. Left-wing perpetrators dominated the eighties. In 50 years of terrorist activity in Belgium, the health care system was spared. Devastating mass casualty attacks challenging the health care system are rare in Belgium.

Language: en