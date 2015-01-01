Abstract

PURPOSE: We describe a case of traumatic cataract after improper use of a percussion massage gun over the periorbital area.



OBSERVATIONS: A 38-year-old female with a history of high myopia and fibromyalgia presented to the emergency department with painless monocular vision loss OS, noticed two days prior and described as a "white film" over her eye. BCVA was 20/20 OD and 20/600 OS. IOP was normal. Slit lamp examination OS showed a dense posterior subcapsular cataract in a rosette pattern without signs of zonular instability. B-scan ultrasonography showed a clear vitreous cavity without structural globe anomalies. No other abnormalities were apparent. After ruling out other causes, vision loss was attributed to development of a traumatic cataract secondary to percussive massage gun use over the left temple and periorbital area, including directly over the eye, during the past few weeks as an attempt to relieve intractable headaches.



CONCLUSION AND IMPORTANCE: Improper use of massage guns can lead to severe ocular side effects including traumatic cataracts that may be difficult to manage. There is a need to educate patients about potential harms as well as require manufacturers to clearly display safety information.

