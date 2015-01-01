|
Citation
|
Paladugu A, Shipley J, Grigorian A, Qazi A, Kong A, Kuza C, Donnelly M, Nahmias J. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38266390
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The United States (US) holds the highest personal firearm ownership among industrialized nations, with implications for firearm-related deaths tied to increased per capita gun ownership and varying gun laws. This study examines the influence of gun law strength on legal firearm transactions, positing a correlation between stronger laws and reduced transactions. The analysis, focused on the stress-laden COVID-19 pandemic, evaluates handgun, long gun, and multiple gun transactions in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2018-2019.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
firearm legislation; firearm-related deaths; gun law strength; pandemic gun transactions