Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to investigate the frequency and type of injuries during the career of orthopedic and trauma surgeons in Austria. The hypothesis was that the percentage of occupational injuries among orthopedic and trauma surgeons aligns with the incidence reported in the United States, thus indicating the need for a workplace prevention program.



METHODS: A web-based survey was created to collect all necessary data and was sent to all orthopedic and trauma surgeons in Austria via e-mail. Relevant parameters included the surgeons' age, work experience, severity of pain, type of injury, and current pain. Descriptive and explorative statistical analysis was performed.



RESULTS: A web-based survey was sent to 1122 board-certified orthopedic surgeons and residents in Austria via e-mail. In total, the response rate was 135 (12%). Seventy-two surgeons (54%) had suffered from one or more occupational injuries during their career. We detected a significant raise of occupational injuries related to the work life duration in which operations were performed and the prevalence of injuries. Most injuries of surgeons were reported between 21 and 30 years of their professional life. According to the frequency at different locations, the distribution in descending order was 25% with injuries of the hand, 22% of finger(s), 12% of the foot, 10% of the spine, 2% of the neck, 3% of the head, and 2% of the abdomen. A causality of incapacity to work through injuries at the workplace was given as 4%. Four percent stated a sick leave of at least 3 weeks. In 7% of the facilities, there was no optimization of preventive measures following an occupational injury. We found no correlation of injuries and resident status.



CONCLUSION: Orthopedic surgeons in Austria show a high incidence of occupational injuries in line with the findings of colleagues from the United States. The impact on the health system consists of absenteeism in the workplace of highly specialized health service providers as well as the incapacity to work of a high quality, highly trained workforce of at least 4%. With more preventive measures and more attention and care in the rehabilitation phase after such injuries, a positive effect could be achieved. We believe that residents should be specifically trained on how to avoid such injuries.

