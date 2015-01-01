Abstract

The association between blood glucose and fractures is not consistent across populations. Blood glucose was associated with fractures five years later in middle-aged and elderly men who underwent health examinations in Japan, respectively. Blood glucose-targeted fracture alerts are crucial for middle-aged and elderly individuals.



OBJECTIVES: The evidence on blood glucose as a fracture risk marker has not been adequately examined in various populations, and there are no studies in middle-aged Japanese. We aimed to determine the association between blood glucose status and self-report fractures among middle-aged and elderly Japanese men.



METHODS: The data from the Japan Multi-Institutional Collaborative Cohort (J-MICC) Okazaki Study were used. Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and fasting plasma glucose (FPG) measured at baseline physical examinations were examined for association with fractures questioned five years later. Analyses were performed for the middle-aged and elderly respondents.



RESULTS: The HbA1c was dichotomized into 290 (11.8%) with HbA1c ≥ 6.5% and 2165 (88.2%) with HbA1c < 6.5%. Compared to the group with an HbA1c < 6.5, the odds ratio for the risks of fracture among the group with an HbA1c ≥ 6.5% were 3.46 (95% confidence interval (CI), 1.75-6.84) in Model 1 (adjusted for age) and 3.60 (95% CI, 1.77-7.34) in Model 2 (adjusted for various confounding factors). These associations were also observed in both middle-aged and elderly generations, whereas no association was observed for FPG.



CONCLUSIONS: Among Japanese men who have undergone physical examinations, those with an HbA1c of 6.5% or higher are at higher risk for fractures, and HbA1c-targeted fracture alerts are crucial for middle-aged and elderly individuals.

Language: en