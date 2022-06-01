Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early posttraumatic seizure (PTS) is a well-known complication of traumatic brain injury (TBI) that can induce the development of secondary brain injuries, including increased intracranial pressure, brain death, and metabolic crisis which may result in worse outcomes. It is also a well-recognized risk factor for the development of late post-traumatic seizure and epilepsy. This study was aimed to assess the incidence and predictors of PTS among patients with moderate or severe TBI admitted to Debre Tabor Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, Northwest Ethiopia.



METHODS AND SETTING: An institutional-based prospective follow-up study was conducted on 402 patients with TBI admitted to the neurologic unit from June 1, 2022 to January 30, 2023. A systematic sampling technique was employed. The incidence rate of occurrence of early PTS was calculated. Both bivariable and multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression was performed. The strength of the association was measured using adjusted hazard ratios with a 95% confidence interval and p-values < 0.05.



RESULTS: The incidence rate of early PTS was 2.7 per 100 person-days observation. Early PTS was observed in 17.7% of TBI patients. Age 75 and above (AHR = 2.85, 95%CI: 1.58-5.39), severe TBI (AHR = 2.06, 95%CI: 1.03-3.71), epidural hematoma (AHR = 2.4, 95% CI: 1.28-4.57), brain contusion (AHR = 2.6, 95%CI: 1.07-4.09), surgical intervention (AHR = 1.7, 95%CI: 1.03-3.82), posttraumatic amnesia (AHR = 1.99, 95%CI: 1.08-3.48), history of comorbidities (AHR = 1.56, 95%CI: 1.08-3.86), and history of alcohol abuse (AHR = 3.1, 95%CI: 1.89-5.23) were potential predictors of early PTS.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of early PTS was high. Since, early PTS can worsen secondary brain damage, knowing the predictors helps to provide an effective management plan for patients likely to develop early PTS and improve their outcome.

