Abstract

BACKGROUND: Digital tools have the capacity to complement and enhance clinical care for young people at risk of suicide. Despite the rapid rise of digital tools, their rate of integration into clinical practice remains low. The poor uptake of digital tools may be in part due to the lack of best-practice guidelines for clinicians and services to safely apply them with this population.



METHODS: A Delphi study was conducted to produce a set of best-practice guidelines for clinicians and services on integrating digital tools into clinical care for young people at risk of suicide. First, a questionnaire was developed incorporating action items derived from peer-reviewed and grey literature, and stakeholder interviews with 17 participants. Next, two independent expert panels comprising professionals (academics and clinical staff; n = 20) and young people with lived experience of using digital technology for support with suicidal thoughts and behaviours (n = 29) rated items across two consensus rounds. Items reaching consensus (rated as "essential" or "important" by at least 80% of panel members) at the end of round two were collated into a set of guidelines.



RESULTS: Out of 326 individual items rated by the panels, 188 (57.7%) reached consensus for inclusion in the guidelines. The endorsed items provide guidance on important topics when working with young people, including when and for whom digital tools should be used, how to select a digital tool and identify potentially harmful content, and identifying and managing suicide risk conveyed via digital tools. Several items directed at services (rather than individual clinicians) were also endorsed.



CONCLUSIONS: This study offers world-first evidence-informed guidelines for clinicians and services to integrate digital tools into clinical care for young people at risk of suicide. Implementation of the guidelines is an important next step and will hopefully lead to improved uptake of potentially helpful digital tools in clinical practice.

Language: en