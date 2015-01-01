|
Dönmez YN, Giray D, Epcacan S, Yalçın SS. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e70.
38267932
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Children who experience chest discomfort, palpitations, vasovagal syncope, and underlying heart disease often present a complex clinical picture. Not only are they dealing with potential cardiac issues, but they may also exhibit behavioral problems that can complicate the diagnostic and treatment process. Moreover, parental acceptance or rejection can significantly influence the child's well-being and medical outcomes in such cases. This study aims to explore the comorbidity of behavioral problems and parental acceptance-rejection in children diagnosed with these cardiac symptoms and underlying heart disease.
Language: en
Behavioral problems; Cardiac symptomatology; Heart-related symptoms; Pediatric cardiology outpatient clinic; Psychosocial factors