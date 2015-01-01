Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children who experience chest discomfort, palpitations, vasovagal syncope, and underlying heart disease often present a complex clinical picture. Not only are they dealing with potential cardiac issues, but they may also exhibit behavioral problems that can complicate the diagnostic and treatment process. Moreover, parental acceptance or rejection can significantly influence the child's well-being and medical outcomes in such cases. This study aims to explore the comorbidity of behavioral problems and parental acceptance-rejection in children diagnosed with these cardiac symptoms and underlying heart disease.



METHODS: In a case-control study, the Parental Acceptance - Rejection Questionnaire and Parental version of Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) was filled by parents of 314 patients from pediatric cardiology clinic.



RESULTS: The control group scored substantially lower overall according to SDQ. The vasovagal syncope subgroup was found to have considerably lower scores on the subscale. The group with chest discomfort scored highly in hostility and aggression in the PARQ. In comparison to the other groups, the vasovagal syncope and chest pain group demonstrated higher scores in undifferentiated rejection and total score.



CONCLUSION: This study showed a correlation between children's behavioral and emotional problems and cardiac symptoms. This states that children's relationship with their parents has an impact on their symptoms. It will be necessary to conduct further studies to determine a causal association and devise preventative measures.

Language: en