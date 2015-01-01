|
Citation
Wu MH, Chiao C, Lin WH. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e287.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38267852
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) have been documented to have long-term impacts on sleep disturbances. However, less is known about how ACE co-occurs with positive childhood experiences (PCE) and modulate their effects on adult sleep disturbances, particularly in the context of persistent insomnia. Building on resilience theory, this study aims to examine the interplay between ACE and PCE and their effects on persistent insomnia during emerging adulthood.
Language: en
Keywords
Longitudinal study; ACE; Challenge model; Compensatory model; Early Adolescence; Emerging Adulthood; PCE; Persistent insomnia symptoms; Protective model; Resilience theory; Taiwan Youth Project