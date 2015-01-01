Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) have been documented to have long-term impacts on sleep disturbances. However, less is known about how ACE co-occurs with positive childhood experiences (PCE) and modulate their effects on adult sleep disturbances, particularly in the context of persistent insomnia. Building on resilience theory, this study aims to examine the interplay between ACE and PCE and their effects on persistent insomnia during emerging adulthood.



METHODS: A total of 2,841 emerging adults were recruited from the Taiwan Youth Project. Persistent insomnia during emerging adulthood was assessed using two adult surveys (mean age = 19.8 and 21.9). The ACE (10 items) and PCE (7 items) were obtained from the baseline survey (mean age = 13.8). A series of logistic regression analyses were conducted.



RESULTS: Among the emerging adults, 29.22% had persistent insomnia. Consistent with the compensatory model, ACE and PCE exerted opposing effects on persistent insomnia during emerging adulthood. In line with the protective model, the negative effect of ACE is mitigated when individuals have high PCE. However, consistent with the challenge model, the protective effect of PCE on persistent insomnia was inhibited in individuals with four or more ACE.



CONCLUSIONS: PCE serves as a protective factor, shielding emerging adults from the adverse effects of ACE on persistent insomnia. It is essential to prioritize positive experiences during early life to promote lifelong sleep health.

