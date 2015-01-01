Abstract

PURPOSE: The adverse health consequences of premarital sex and childhood sexual abuse (CSA) are both global public health problems. Based on a random sample of college students from a Chinese city, this study investigated the relationship between CSA severity and premarital sex among students, focusing on sex differences.



METHODS: A total of 2722 college students from 4 schools in Luzhou were recruited by multistage random sampling. Self-administered questionnaires were used to measure CSA experiences and premarital sex. Binary logistic regression analyses were conducted to analyse the relationship between CSA and premarital sex.



RESULTS: The prevalence of CSA was 9.39%, and that of mild, moderate and severe CSA was 4.04%, 2.90% and 2.46%, respectively. The premarital sex reporting rate was 22.42%. After adjusting for confounding variables, CSA was positively associated with premarital sex. Notably, a cumulative effect of CSA on premarital sex was observed among students. Further stratification analyses showed that males who experienced CSA had a higher premarital sex rate than females, and this sex difference was also observed among students with different CSA severities.



CONCLUSION: CSA and its severity were associated with premarital sex among college students. Furthermore, this association was stronger for males than females. Therefore, it is important to emphasize CSA prevention, especially for boys. These findings can promote understanding of the effects of CSA on premarital sex, and CSA prevention and intervention strategies should consider CSA severity and sex differences.

