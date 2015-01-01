|
Li C, Zhang M, Wang Q, Jiang K, Ye Y. BMJ Open 2024; 14(1): e080210.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38267247
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, the incidence of thyroid cancer has increased manyfold and young adults, who have a greater financial burden and occupational stress, comprise a large number. Previous studies have shown mixed results, even distinct results, on suicide rates among thyroid cancer survivors. As the overdiagnosis and overtreatment of thyroid cancer has gradually become a topical issue, the study aims to summarise the risk of suicide among patients with thyroid cancer to provide robust evidence of the effects of thyroid cancer on suicide.
Meta-Analysis; Suicide & self-harm; Systematic Review; Thyroid disease