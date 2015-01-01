Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate electric scooter (e-scooter)-associated radiological injury incidence and distribution of injuries.



METHODS: Retrospective cross-sectional study of radiological examinations related to e-scooter injuries at a major trauma centre in a small university city. The hospital radiology information system was searched for terms related to e-scooters between January 1, 2015, and October 31, 2022. E-scooter use was confirmed by review of the patients' electronic medical records. Specific injuries were divided based on site of injury using the Injury Severity Scale categorized groups.



RESULTS: A total of 568 radiological studies related to e-scooter injuries were identified on 340 distinct patients (56% male, with an average age of 28 years). Peak incidence of e-scooter-related injuries was seen in the summer months, after a local scooter sharing system was introduced in October 2020. A total of 149 patients had radiologically diagnosed injuries, with extremity injuries being most frequent (80%). Facial (8%), head/neck (8%), and thorax/abdomen (4%) were less common. Radial head fractures were the most common injury (n = 27). Thirteen patients had multiple sites of injury, four of which had both upper limb and facial bone fractures described.



CONCLUSIONS: We report a significant increase in radiological investigations and injuries in the context of e-scooter injuries, particularly since the introduction of an e-scooter sharing scheme. This study informs radiologists on common locations of injuries when reporting studies of patients that have had e-scooter-related injuries. ADVANCES IN KNOWLEDGE: This is the first UK-based study providing a comprehensive radiological perspective of the impact of e-scooter use and associated distribution of injuries, adding important data for many cities that are currently undertaking review of their e-scooter sharing schemes.

