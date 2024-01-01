Abstract

PURPOSE: It is well known that the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) epidemic had an adverse effect on the health-related quality of life (HRQOL) of patients with disabilities, or neurological or chronic conditions. The aim of this study was to examine the possible factors affecting HRQOL in patients with burn injuries during COVID-19 epidemic.



METHODS: The study included a total of 40 burns patients. The demographic and burn injury information of the patients were recorded. The active range of motion was measured with a goniometer. The HRQOL, community integration, scar tissue quality and anxiety level were evaluated using the Burn-Specific Health Scale (BSHS), the Community Integration Questionnaire Revised (CIQ-R), Patient and Observer Scar Assessment Scale, and the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory, respectively.



RESULTS: The history of COVID-19 infection, total burn surface area (TBSA), community integration level, work-related burns, the presence of trunk burn injury, the presence of face burn injury, and the presence of a major burn injury were determined to be significantly associated with the HRQOL of burns patients (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The history of COVID-19 infection, community integration level, and burn-related parameters (TBSA, localization, severity etc.) were found to be factors associated with the HRQOL during the epidemic. The history of COVID-19 and community integration level should be evaluated in addition to the burn injury parameters to improve the quality of life of burn survivors. It can be recommended that these clinical parameters should be considered when planning the treatment program during and after the epidemic.

