BACKGROUND: The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, phase IIIb CANNA-TICS (CANNAbinoids in the treatment of TICS) trial showed clear trends for improvement of tics, depression, and quality of life with nabiximols versus placebo in adult patients with Gilles de la Tourette syndrome and other chronic tic disorders. Although in general nabiximols was well tolerated, it is unclear whether treatment using this cannabis extract influences driving skills in patients with chronic tic disorders.



METHODS: Here we report results of the "Fitness to Drive" substudy of the CANNA-TICS trial. The key endpoint was fitness to drive as a binary criterion with a computerized assessment at baseline and after 9 weeks of stable treatment (week 13) with nabiximols or placebo. A patient was considered unfit to drive according to the German Federal Highway Research Institute guidelines.



RESULTS: In the substudy, a total of 64 patients (76.6% men, mean±standard deviation of age: 36.8±13.9) were recruited at two study sites. The number of patients who were fit to drive increased from 24 (55.8%) at baseline to 28 (71.8%) at week 13 among 43 patients treated with nabiximols, and decreased from 14 (66.7%) to 10 (52.6%) among 21 patients who received placebo. The risk difference (nabiximols - placebo) was 0.17 (95% confidence interval=-0.08 to 0.43) in favor of nabiximols. Specifically, only 2 of 24 (8.3%) patients in the nabiximols, but 4 of 14 (28.6%) patients in the placebo group changed for the worse from fit (at baseline) to unfit (at week 13) to drive, whereas 8 of 19 (42.1%) patients in the nabiximols, and only 2 of 7 (28.6%) patients in the placebo group improved from unfit to fit.



CONCLUSION: Treatment with nabiximols does not impair skills relevant to driving in those patients with tic disorders who were fit to drive at baseline and even improved fitness to drive in a subset of patients who were unfit to drive before start of treatment.



EudraCT number: 2016-000564-42.



