|
Citation
|
Tomko RL, Gex KS, Davis CN, Schick MR, Kirkland AE, Squeglia LM, Flanagan JC, Gray KM, McRae-Clark AL. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2023; 10(4): 628-637.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38264339
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The aim is to review recent literature on sex and gender differences in patterns of use, motives, pharmacological effects, and consequences of simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use (SAC).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use disorder; Cannabis use disorder; Co-administration; Co-use; Polysubstance use; Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol