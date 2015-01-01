Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The aim is to review recent literature on sex and gender differences in patterns of use, motives, pharmacological effects, and consequences of simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use (SAC).



RECENT FINDINGS: Men engage in SAC more frequently than women. Women may have more substance-specific motives for use, while men tend to consistently endorse social/enhancement motives for both alcohol and cannabis. Regarding pharmacological effects, women experience the same subjective effects as men do at lower levels of use, with some evidence that women modulate cannabis use during simultaneous use episodes to avoid greater subjective intoxication. Finally, women appear more vulnerable to experiencing a range of positive and negative consequences from SAC relative to men. SUMMARY: Research has identified several important sex/gender differences in SAC and its correlates and consequences. However, research has primarily focused on white and cisgender populations, with a need for more research among racial/ethnic and gender minorities.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en