|
Citation
|
Saito A, Tsuruta N, Arai Y, Okamoto K, Narisawa T, Nozaki M, Konno N, Asukai N. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2302703.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38264969
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Recent practice guidelines strongly recommend evidence-based psychotherapies (EBPs) as the first-line treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, previous studies found barriers to the implementation of EBPs and a relatively high dropout rate in clinical settings. After proving the efficacy of prolonged exposure (PE) in Japan [Asukai, N., Saito, A., Tsuruta, N., Kishimoto, J., & Nishikawa, T. (2010). Efficacy of exposure therapy for Japanese patients with posttraumatic stress disorder due to mixed traumatic events: A randomized controlled study. Journal of Traumatic Stress, 23(6), 744-750. https://doi.org/10.1002/jts.20589], we began implementing PE in a real-world clinical setting at the Victim Support Center of Tokyo (VSCT).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; implementation; Research Design; *Bipolar Disorder; *Crime Victims; *Implosive Therapy; abandono del tratamiento; apoyo a víctimas; Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders; evidence-based-psychotherapies; exposición prolongada; implementación; Post-traumatic-stress-disorder; prolonged-exposure; psicoterapias basadas en la evidencia; Trastorno de estrés postraumático; treatment-dropout; victim-support