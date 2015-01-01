Abstract

PURPOSE: Horses are used for many recreational and occupational activities. They are large, strong, temperamental, and unpredictable animals and people involved with them are at risk for injuries, from minor abrasions to severe injuries that may lead to death. This review reports on horse trauma in relation to the characteristics of injured equestrians, characteristics of horse trauma, and clinical outcomes.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted from health-related electronic databases to identify studies from 2018 to 2023. The search returned 115 relevant full-text articles but after screening and assessment for eligibility, 39 were included in this review for a detailed examination of horse trauma epidemiology. Most studies were undertaken in the USA and the most used method was a retrospective review of hospital or trauma registry data.



RESULTS: There have only been very slight changes in horse trauma numbers and outcomes over the past 5 years. Most injuries often follow falls and kicks. Females in their late-20 s to mid-30 s who are recreational equestrians are the group most represented in the data. The commonest injuries include fractures, and head, thoracic, and abdominal trauma. Most individuals with horse trauma were treated in the Emergency Department and discharged. For the equestrians who were admitted to hospital, around one-third required surgery. Mortality rates are very low.



CONCLUSION: The popularity of occupational and recreational horse activities does not seem to wane and horse trauma continues to represent a significant concern for the health system. Health care workers need to be cognizant of the scope of trauma presentations as the mechanisms of injury can be complicated putting the equestrian at a high risk of associated injuries that may be life-threatening.

Language: en