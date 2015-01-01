Abstract

Investigating a fatal fire scene comprises analysis not only of the fire's development to identify the point of fire origin and ignition source, but analysis of a victim's position and their relationship within the scene. This work presents both qualitative and quantitative results from experimentation investigating the effect of a real fire environment on the human body, and how the position of a victim at the post burn investigation stage may be significantly different to the position at fire ignition. Qualitative observations were undertaken on the burning of 39 compartment and vehicle scenes from ignition through to suppression, each containing a human cadaver. The results of analysis question the validity of previous work based on cremation observations. Quantitative results were produced by recording 13 points on the body on the X, Y and Z axis, both pre and post burn on a smaller dataset of ten compartment burns.



RESULTS have enabled a more robust assessment of thermally induced movement of the body within the scene along each axis, evidencing that pugilism is not the universal reaction of the fatal victim to thermal exposure, with extension of the upper limbs far more common than has been previously reported.

Language: en