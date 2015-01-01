SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mittendorf AF, Winskog C. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12024-023-00776-2

PMID

38265556

Abstract

This case report describes the death of a 52-year-old male who was bitten by a venomous snake, Vipera berus (common European adder), on his left wrist. Despite experiencing symptoms, the patient refused medical care and self-medicated with alcohol instead. He was later found dead in his residence. Autopsy and histological examination revealed evidence of an anaphylactic reaction in response to the snake bite, with additional findings of alcohol intoxication and other underlying medical conditions.


Language: en

Keywords

Forensic medicine; Cause of death; Anaphylaxis; Snake bite; Vipera berus

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print