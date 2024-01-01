|
Newell S, Rynerson A, Gade P, Bahraini NH, Denneson LM, Dobscha SK. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2024; 87: 7-12.
38266442
OBJECTIVE: While screening and treatment options for patients who disclose suicidal ideation in clinical settings have grown in recent decades, little is known about patient experiences following disclosure. We characterize patient perspectives of responses following disclosure of suicidal ideation in Veteran Health Administration (VHA) primary care and mental health settings.
Suicide; Primary care; Mental health; Veterans; Patient-centered care