|
Citation
|
Rieger A, Campbell J, Garthe R. Health Promot. Pract. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38264910
|
Abstract
|
Violence is a public health concern, negatively impacting individual and community health and safety. Although violence can be prevented, prevention efforts are complex in part because they require addressing community factors. Despite an increase in funding and support for community violence prevention, relatively little is known about what prevention practice barriers may be related to community factors. This study addressed this gap by surveying a statewide sample of violence preventionists. We explored if coordination and logistical barriers and rural geography are associated with perceptions of two community factors: community opportunities and leadership quality. As part of a statewide assessment of violence and prevention efforts, 130 violence preventionists completed surveys.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
barriers; violence prevention; community leadership; community resources; prevention practice; rural