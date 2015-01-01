Abstract

Many recent games, such as racing and flight games, open their game telemetry data to users by storing them in the local memory. Such telemetry data can provide useful information for haptic rendering, and this advantage has been exploited by the industry. This approach applies to any applications that export telemetry data in run time. The haptic rendering module operates as a separate process that accesses the telemetry data in parallel with the application. It is simple, efficient, and modular while retaining the application intact. We examine the approach's viability for user experience improvement by developing three telemetry-based haptic rendering algorithms for car racing games. They express the car engine response, collisions with external objects, and the road surface texture, respectively. Building a haptics-enabled driving platform, we conducted a user study comparing gaming experiences between our telemetry-based algorithms and conventional sound-to-tactile conversion algorithms. The results showed that the telemetry-based effects elicited better experiences than the sound-based effects.

