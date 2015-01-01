Abstract

AIM: This study investigates the mediation of sleep quality between perceived health and occupational burnout in hospital nurses, considering the moderation of workplace violence and organizational culture.



BACKGROUND: Occupational factors lead to physical and mental distress, burnout, and sleep issues in nurses. Approximately two-thirds of nurses experience burnout, impacting patient care quality and safety. Cultivating a positive organizational culture is essential for nursing workforce stability.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study employed convenience sampling to recruit 346 nurses from a teaching hospital in southern Taiwan in July-August 2020 (response rate: 87.3%). Self-administered questionnaires containing validated instruments were employed, including an adapted occupational burnout scale, the Chinese version of an organizational culture scale, a Perceived Health Questionnaire, a Workplace Violence Experience Scale, and the CPSQI; all instruments were reliable and valid. The analysis involved descriptive statistics, linear regression, and the Johnson-Neyman technique.



RESULTS: Nurses with better perceived health exhibited significantly lower occupational burnout (p < 0.001). Perceived health indirectly impacted burnout through sleep quality (p < 0.01) with organizational culture as a partial moderator. Bureaucratic organizational culture exacerbated this relationship. Additionally, decreased workplace violence moderated the connections among perceived health, sleep quality, and occupational burnout among nurses.



CONCLUSIONS: Given the inverse correlation between nurses' perceived health and occupational burnout and considering factors such as workplace violence, organizational culture, and sleep quality, healthcare institutions can proactively take steps to enhance nurses' overall well-being and mitigate burnout. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING AND HEALTH POLICY: By implementing wellness programs, mental health support, security training, robust reporting, and a zero-tolerance approach to violence, healthcare stakeholders can foster a safe and supportive work environment for nurses, thus improving well-being, patient outcomes, and healthcare quality.

