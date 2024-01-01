Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide and self-injury have become increasingly serious public health crises. Yet current evidence about the association between sedentary behavior (SB) and suicide is inconclusive. We explore the relationship between SB and suicide behavior to provide intervention measures to change the risk factors of the latter.



METHODS: We searched PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library, and Web of Science from database inception to September 10, 2023. Adjusted odds ratios (ORs) with 95 % confidence intervals (CIs) were used as effect measures. Subgroup analysis was conducted based on gender, regions and countries, age, and study type.



RESULTS: A total of 13 studies were included. According to the meta-analysis of suicide type, compared with individuals without sedentary behavior, individuals with sedentary behavior have a higher risk of suicide attempt (OR = 1.23, 95%CI: 1.15-1.37, p < 0.001), suicide ideation (OR = 1.47, 95%CI:1.28-1.68, p < 0.001) and suicide plan (OR = 1.30, 95%CI:1.16-1.44, p < 0.001). We conducted multiple subgroup analyses for different suicidal behaviors. The analysis found that SB can increase the risk of suicide attempt in different subgroups of different genders, different research centers, Africa, and adolescents; SB can increase the risk of suicide ideation in the subgroups of different genders and ages, different research centers, Asia and Africa; SB can increase the risk of suicide plan in the subgroups of different genders, multi-center study, Africa, and adolescents. LIMITATIONS: Future research should focus on objective SB measurement and explore its dose-response relation and time limit.



CONCLUSION: A sedentary lifestyle is associated with suicide behavior risk, with varying effects across age groups and regions, as evidenced in both single-center and multi-center studies.

Language: en