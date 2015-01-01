Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent self-harm is a vast public health concern with self-harm rates increasing each year. Looked-after adolescents are a group at increased risk of self-harm owing to adverse life-events and attachment issues, giving rise to difficulties with problem solving and relationship difficulties (Ogundele, 2020). Whilst research into risk factors of self-harm is plentiful, fewer studies have explored what factors might facilitate self-harm recovery. This paper investigates whether looked-after adolescents with experience of self-harm can experience cognitions and emotions related to post-traumatic growth (PTG).



METHODS: Secondary Data Analysis was conducted on a primary qualitative data set from a study including twenty-four looked-after young people aged between 14 and 21 with experience of self-harm; 20 females and 4 males. An Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis was conducted.



RESULTS: Five themes were identified, four of which shared similarities to prior research into the recovery of self-harm and manifestations of PTG: 1) Self-Reflection, 2) Communication, 3) Embracing and Appreciating Support, 4) Better Management of feelings. The fifth theme suggested a potential barrier to experiencing PTG; 5) Reliance on Self-Harm.



FINDINGS revealed four relevant themes suggesting that individuals who self-harm can indeed experience cognitions and emotions relevant to PTG. LIMITATIONS: This study utilised a homogeneous sample, limiting the generalisability of the findings to other populations. Perhaps future research should consider other populations of individuals who self-harm.



CONCLUSIONS: We suggest there is a need for interventions for self-harm to focus on protective factors to increase PTG within an individual, potentially moderating the risk of suicide.

