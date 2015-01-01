|
Murray A, Wadman R, Townsend E. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2024; 15: e100683.
BACKGROUND: Adolescent self-harm is a vast public health concern with self-harm rates increasing each year. Looked-after adolescents are a group at increased risk of self-harm owing to adverse life-events and attachment issues, giving rise to difficulties with problem solving and relationship difficulties (Ogundele, 2020). Whilst research into risk factors of self-harm is plentiful, fewer studies have explored what factors might facilitate self-harm recovery. This paper investigates whether looked-after adolescents with experience of self-harm can experience cognitions and emotions related to post-traumatic growth (PTG).
Suicide; Self-harm; Recovery; Interpretative phenomenological analysis; Post-traumatic growth