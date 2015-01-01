Abstract

Although concerns regarding intimacy abound among burn survivors, these are often not captured during rehabilitation. Considering that sexuality remains a part of humans suggests a critical need to pay attention to this aspect. To guide further work, this review sought to examine existing studies to ascertain what is known about factors associated with sexual role functioning, sexual satisfaction, and intimacy, the screening tools employed, and the preparedness of burn care staff in initiating discussions about these. We employed a scoping review approach with extensive searches in four peer-reviewed databases for studies reporting on the phenomenon, published in English from 2010 to date. Seventeen studies comprising of thirteen studies reporting on the burn survivors and four reporting on burn care staff were retained. Though we identified both sociodemographic and clinical factors associated with post-burn sexual role functioning, sexual satisfaction, and intimacy, the existing evidence appear limited which made it rather difficult to draw definitive conclusions. The sexuality subscale of the Burn Specific Health Scale- Brief emerged as the commonly used screening/ assessment tool. The evidence suggest that burn care staff are generally unprepared to initiate discussions regarding sexual role functioning, sexual satisfaction, and intimacy and often, there is no personnel assigned to this task. There is a great need for studies to strengthen the evidence base regarding the factors associated with post-burn sexual role functioning, sexual satisfaction, and intimacy. Additionally, it is imperative to build capacity of burn care practitioners with the requisite know-how needed to navigate through sexual issues.

Language: en