Abstract

BACKGROUND: The contribution of specific childhood trauma subtypes to suicidal thoughts and the associated mechanisms remains unclear, particularly in psychiatric patients.



METHODS: Face-to-face interviews were conducted with 449 psychiatric patients aged 18-73. Childhood trauma, self-esteem, nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), and suicidality were assessed retrospectively. Regression and moderated mediation model were employed to examine these relationships.



RESULTS: Emotional and sexual abuse were independently associated with suicidality. Female patients reported higher levels of emotional and sexual abuse, lower self-esteem, and a heightened risk of suicide. Self-esteem moderated the links between childhood trauma and NSSI, as well as between NSSI and suicidality. NSSI served as a mediator between childhood trauma and suicidality.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide prevention in mentally ill patients should involve targeted programs addressing specific childhood trauma. Additionally, psychological interventions to enhance self-esteem and assist individuals engaging in NSSI behavior are crucial.

