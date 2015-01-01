|
Citation
|
Stager CG, Whitfield S, Osborne T, Adedoyin C, Okoro G, Carley E, Schoenberger YM, Crawford DA, Thompson M, Bateman LB, Stafford S. J. Community Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38263721
|
Abstract
|
The current study is part of a community engaged planning phase and aimed to identify perceptions related to the prevalence of violent crime, crime contributors, the relationship between the community and law enforcement, and potential interventions and solutions. In March 2021, semistructured interviews were conducted with individuals from five groups who resided or worked in Bessemer, Alabama: (1) Law Enforcement, (2) Residents, (3) Civic Leaders, (4) Community Leaders, and (5) Victims of Crime. Interviews lasted approximately 60 min and were audio recorded, transcribed, and analyzed according to the guidelines of thematic analysis using NVivo 12. Emerging themes were examined in accordance with the CDC Social-Ecological Model: A Framework for Prevention. Participants (N = 18) were 50.0% female and 77.8% African American with an age range of 25-59 (mean = 43.4 years). Themes that emerged related to crime were: (1) impact, (2) contributors, and (3) solutions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health disparities; social determinants of health; qualitative methods; violence prevention; community engaged participatory research; key informant interviews; neighborhood violence