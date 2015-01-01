Abstract

BACKGROUND: Telehealth utilization exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, including within school-based health programs. School-based tele-behavioral health can help programs overcome barriers of access to care, but the current state and effectiveness of such programs are unknown.



METHODS: A scoping literature review was conducted. Studies were included if they described in-school behavioral health services delivered via telehealth for children ages 5 to 18. From the included studies, population, location, setting, intervention, telehealth modality, clinician type, and outcomes assessed were extracted.



FINDINGS: Eighteen studies met inclusion criteria. All described psychotherapy or medication management delivered by psychologists (n = 7) and/or psychiatrists (n = 11). Treatment included psychotherapy (N = 8), psychiatric consultation (N = 7), medication management (N = 4), crisis stabilization (N = 1), and caregiver education (N = 1). Eight studies provide qualitative or quantitative outcomes, with 4 examining clinical effectiveness.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite limited findings in the literature, school-based tele-behavioral health is feasible, effective, and acceptable for delivery of behavioral health care to children and adolescents.

