Abstract

BACKGROUND: Return to school supports are recommended to facilitate adolescents' re-entry to school following a concussion. However, little is known as to what school stakeholders prefer for a return-to-school process. This study sought to describe the preferences of high school students, parents, and educators for a Return-to-School Framework for adolescents following a concussion.



METHODS: We conducted qualitative semi-structured, 1-on-1 or group interviews with high school students (n = 6), parents (n = 5), and educators (n = 15) from Calgary, Canada. Interviews aimed to describe participants' preferences for a Return-to-School Framework for students following a concussion. Interviews were analyzed using conventional content analysis.



RESULTS: We organized the data into 4 main themes: (1) purpose of the Return-to-School Framework; (2) format and operation of the Return-to-School Framework; (3) communication about a student's concussion; and (4) necessity of concussion education for students and educators. IMPLICATIONS FOR SCHOOL HEALTH POLICY, PRACTICE, AND EQUITY: A Return-to-School Framework following concussion should be developed in consultation with families, educators, and students and supports should be tailored to each student.



CONCLUSIONS: Participants preferred a standardized and consistent Return-to-School Framework including ongoing communication between stakeholders as well as feasible and individualized school supports.

