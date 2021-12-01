Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Living kidney donors may have an increased risk of fractures due to reductions in kidney mass, lower concentrations of serum 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, and secondary increases in serum parathyroid hormone.



OBJECTIVE: To compare the overall and site-specific risk of fractures among living kidney donors with strictly matched controls from the general population who would have been eligible to donate a kidney but did not do so. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This survey study was conducted between December 1, 2021, and July 31, 2023. A total of 5065 living kidney donors from 3 large transplant centers in Minnesota were invited to complete a survey about their bone health and history of fractures, and 16 156 population-based nondonor controls without a history of comorbidities that would have precluded kidney donation were identified from the Rochester Epidemiology Project and completed the same survey. A total of 2132 living kidney donors and 2014 nondonor controls responded to the survey. Statistical analyses were performed from May to August 2023. EXPOSURE: Living kidney donation. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The rates of overall and site-specific fractures were compared between living kidney donors and controls using standardized incidence ratios (SIRs).



RESULTS: At the time of survey, the 2132 living kidney donors had a mean (SD) age of 67.1 (8.9) years and included 1245 women (58.4%), and the 2014 controls had a mean (SD) age of 68.6 (7.9) years and included 1140 women (56.6%). The mean (SD) time between donation or index date and survey date was 24.2 (10.4) years for donors and 27.6 (10.7) years for controls. The overall rate of fractures among living kidney donors was significantly lower than among controls (SIR, 0.89; 95% CI, 0.81-0.97). However, there were significantly more vertebral fractures among living kidney donors than among controls (SIR, 1.42; 95% CI, 1.05-1.83).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: This survey study found a reduced rate of overall fractures but an excess of vertebral fractures among living kidney donors compared with controls after a mean follow-up of 25 years. Treatment of excess vertebral fractures with dietary supplements such as vitamin D3 may reduce the numbers of vertebral fractures and patient morbidity.

Language: en