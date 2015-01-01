SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sharps P, Bullock L, Perrin N, Campbell J, Hill K, Kanu I, Norling M, Russell NG. Public Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/phn.13279

PMID

38265246

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Screening for intimate partner violence in the home is often challenging due to the lack of privacy. The aim of this study was to compare two different screening methods (paper-pencil vs. tablet) for identifying intimate partner violence during perinatal home visits.

DESIGN: Randomized control trial. SAMPLE: Pregnant women (N = 416) in perinatal home visiting programs were randomized to either paper-pencil or computer assisted, intimate partner violence screening. MEASUREMENTS: The Abuse Assessment Screen was used to screen for physical and sexual IPV and Women's Experiences with Battering for emotional intimate partner violence.

RESULTS: No significant differences in prevalence were found between the screening methods. Intimate partner violence prevalence rates for the year before and/or during pregnancy using paper-pencil was 21.8% versus 24.5% using tablets (p = .507). There were significant differences in prevalence among the three race/ethnic groups (Caucasian, 36.9%; African American, 26.7%; Hispanics, 10.6%; p < .001) and significant differences in rates across three geographical areas: urban 16.0%; rural 27.6%, suburban women 32.3% (p < .001).

CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence that both methods are useful for identifying intimate partner violence during perinatal home visits.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; nurses; screening; midwives; obstetrical nurses; perinatal home visiting

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print