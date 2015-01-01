|
Sharps P, Bullock L, Perrin N, Campbell J, Hill K, Kanu I, Norling M, Russell NG. Public Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38265246
OBJECTIVE: Screening for intimate partner violence in the home is often challenging due to the lack of privacy. The aim of this study was to compare two different screening methods (paper-pencil vs. tablet) for identifying intimate partner violence during perinatal home visits.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; nurses; screening; midwives; obstetrical nurses; perinatal home visiting