Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Screening for intimate partner violence in the home is often challenging due to the lack of privacy. The aim of this study was to compare two different screening methods (paper-pencil vs. tablet) for identifying intimate partner violence during perinatal home visits.



DESIGN: Randomized control trial. SAMPLE: Pregnant women (N = 416) in perinatal home visiting programs were randomized to either paper-pencil or computer assisted, intimate partner violence screening. MEASUREMENTS: The Abuse Assessment Screen was used to screen for physical and sexual IPV and Women's Experiences with Battering for emotional intimate partner violence.



RESULTS: No significant differences in prevalence were found between the screening methods. Intimate partner violence prevalence rates for the year before and/or during pregnancy using paper-pencil was 21.8% versus 24.5% using tablets (p = .507). There were significant differences in prevalence among the three race/ethnic groups (Caucasian, 36.9%; African American, 26.7%; Hispanics, 10.6%; p < .001) and significant differences in rates across three geographical areas: urban 16.0%; rural 27.6%, suburban women 32.3% (p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence that both methods are useful for identifying intimate partner violence during perinatal home visits.

