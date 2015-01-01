Abstract

We would like to discuss on the publication entitled “A needful, unique, and in-place evaluation of the injuries in earthquake victims with computed tomography (CT), in catastrophic disasters! The 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes: part II”1. The purpose of this study was to examine the CT findings of adult people impacted by the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake. The researchers looked at 768 adult individuals who had received CT imaging following the earthquake, categorizing injuries into six categories (head, thoracic, spinal, pelvic, limb, and abdomen) and taking age groups and imaging intervals into account. The findings revealed that the frequency of injuries varied across different categories. This report can confirm that the CT might be useful in investigating crush injuries during the earthquake crisis2....

