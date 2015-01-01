SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Daungsupawong H, Wiwanitkit V. Rev. Assoc. Med. Bras. (1992) 2024; 70(2): e20231400.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Brazilian Medical Association)

DOI

10.1590/1806-9282.20231400

PMID

38265354

Abstract

We would like to discuss on the publication entitled “A needful, unique, and in-place evaluation of the injuries in earthquake victims with computed tomography (CT), in catastrophic disasters! The 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes: part II”1. The purpose of this study was to examine the CT findings of adult people impacted by the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake. The researchers looked at 768 adult individuals who had received CT imaging following the earthquake, categorizing injuries into six categories (head, thoracic, spinal, pelvic, limb, and abdomen) and taking age groups and imaging intervals into account. The findings revealed that the frequency of injuries varied across different categories. This report can confirm that the CT might be useful in investigating crush injuries during the earthquake crisis2....


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Tomography, X-Ray Computed; *Earthquakes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print