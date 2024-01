Abstract

OBJETIVE: To provide a comprehensive analysis of mortality trends from acute pesticide poisoning in Mexico from 2000 through 2021.



METHODS: The governmental records of deaths from acute pesticide poisoning were used. The age-standardized years of life lost and aged-standardized mortality rates were estimated. Significant changes in trends of annual percentage change were identified using Joinpoint regression.



RESULTS: Between 2000 and 2021, mortality was primarily observed in individuals aged 15 to 19 years. Males were the most affected. Self-inflicted pesticide poisoning was the primary registered reason for death. The age-standardized mortality rate from acute pesticide poisoning was reduced from 2012 to 2021 (APC: -4.4; p=0.003).



CONCLUSION: This report is the first study about the mortality rate from acute pesticide poisoning in Mexico. The results provided evidence to consider in developing laws to prevent acute pesticide poisoning.

