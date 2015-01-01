Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This process evaluation aimed to gain insight into the implementation of the VolleyVeilig Youth program by Dutch volleyball clubs within the context of an effectiveness trial.



METHODS: We applied the UK Medical Research Council framework for process evaluations and assessed the context, implementation and mechanisms of impact. Trainers participating in the effectiveness trial were asked to complete a questionnaire at the end of the study. A subsample of the trainers based on the self-reported adherence score was invited to participate in an interview accordingly. We used a thematic analysis to present the data.



RESULTS: Thirty-one trainers (100%) completed the questionnaire, and seven agreed to participate in an interview. Although adherence gradually decreased over the volleyball season, most trainers reported partially adhere with the program until the end of the study. The main themes included factors associated with the (1) VolleyVeilig Youth program, (2) trainer, (3) players, and (4) volleyball club.



CONCLUSION: Although (partial) adherence to the VolleyVeilig Youth program was high in this study, implementation strategies must be developed to target the barriers reported by the trainers before the program can be successfully implemented nationwide in the Netherlands.

