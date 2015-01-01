Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Compared to their male counterparts, women with alcohol use disorders (AUD) alone and those with symptoms of co-occurring emotional disorders (posttraumatic stress disorder, PTSD, and depression) are particularly likely to have increased alcohol craving in response to negative affect and daily stressors. Emotion dysregulation is one transdiagnostic construct that may underlie heightened craving in response to stress within this population. In a secondary data analysis, the current study examined emotion dysregulation as a mediator of the associations of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and depression symptoms with heightened stress-induced alcohol craving, as measured in the lab. Given the overlap in symptoms, the relative associations of PTSD and depression symptom clusters with stress-induced craving were explored.



METHOD: 50 women Veterans (84% White, 88% Non-Hispanic, M(age)=45.68) attended two in-lab sessions. Self-report measures of emotion dysregulation, PTSD, and depression symptoms were administered at baseline. During session two, participants reported on alcohol craving and negative affect at baseline and again after a personalized stress induction procedure.



RESULTS: Emotion dysregulation mediated the association of greater PTSS with heightened stress-induced craving, although emotion dysregulation was not a mediator of the association between depression and stress-induced craving. Greater alcohol craving after the stress induction was positively associated with cognitive-affective symptoms in PTSD and depression (and not with other symptom clusters of these diagnoses, e.g., avoidance, somatic-vegetative symptoms).



CONCLUSIONS: Emotion dysregulation may be a transdiagnostic factor that helps to explain greater alcohol cravings and drinking in stressful contexts among women Veterans with heightened symptoms of co-occurring emotional disorders.

