Glanton Holzhauer C, Sherrill A, Musicaro RM, Ellis RA. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38263678
OBJECTIVE: Compared to their male counterparts, women with alcohol use disorders (AUD) alone and those with symptoms of co-occurring emotional disorders (posttraumatic stress disorder, PTSD, and depression) are particularly likely to have increased alcohol craving in response to negative affect and daily stressors. Emotion dysregulation is one transdiagnostic construct that may underlie heightened craving in response to stress within this population. In a secondary data analysis, the current study examined emotion dysregulation as a mediator of the associations of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and depression symptoms with heightened stress-induced alcohol craving, as measured in the lab. Given the overlap in symptoms, the relative associations of PTSD and depression symptom clusters with stress-induced craving were explored.
alcohol; Women; veterans; depression stress; emotion regulation; posttraumatic stress disorder