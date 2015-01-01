Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a disorder of pervasive emotion dysregulation associated with high rates of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITB). Understanding specific emotion states in relation to SITB is important for effective intervention.



METHODS: The current study examined whether, and how, the specific emotion of shame contributes to suicide ideation and urges to engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) both directly, and indirectly via anger, among individuals with BPD. Participants (N = 100) were enrolled in a 6-month comprehensive dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) program and provided daily ratings of shame, anger, suicide ideation, and urges for NSSI.



RESULTS: We found that higher daily ratings of shame and anger were directly associated with higher same-day ratings of both suicidal ideation and urges for NSSI. Furthermore, anger partially mediated the relationships between shame and both suicidal ideation and urges for NSSI.



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight shame and anger as potential antecedents of SITB among individuals with BPD. Clinical approaches, such as DBT, that include personalized, ongoing, clinical assessment of these specific affective states may be particularly important for treatment of SITB.

