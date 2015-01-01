SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Woolweaver AB, Abu Khalaf N, Espelage DL, Zhou Z, Reynoso Marmolejos R, Calnan M, Mirsen R. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/15248380241226618

38265028

Dating and sexual violence (DSV) is a common occurrence among school aged youth and has been associated with numerous harmful long-term outcomes. The goal of this article is to better understand the range of outcomes associated with DSV during youth and adolescence. This systematic review consists of 28 school-based studies from 20 journals discussing outcomes of youth experiences of DSV.

RESULTS demonstrate significant associations between DSV victimization and mental health symptoms, substance use, sexual health, academic, and social outcomes. To better understand this issue, this article recommends that schools offer additional training for staff on recognizing DSV. Additionally, improved research is needed in this area including surveys that are inclusive of diverse student identities and include more comprehensive measures of DSV, and additional research on DSV explicitly focused on minoritized groups.


youth; outcomes; dating and sexual violence

