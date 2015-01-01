|
Citation
|
Woolweaver AB, Abu Khalaf N, Espelage DL, Zhou Z, Reynoso Marmolejos R, Calnan M, Mirsen R. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38265028
|
Abstract
|
Dating and sexual violence (DSV) is a common occurrence among school aged youth and has been associated with numerous harmful long-term outcomes. The goal of this article is to better understand the range of outcomes associated with DSV during youth and adolescence. This systematic review consists of 28 school-based studies from 20 journals discussing outcomes of youth experiences of DSV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
youth; outcomes; dating and sexual violence