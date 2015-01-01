|
Citation
|
Chen XY, Lo CKM, Chen Q, Gao S, Ho FK, Brownridge DA, Leung WC, Ip P, Ling Chan K. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38265064
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner violence (IPV) against pregnant women negatively impacts women's and infants' health. Yet inconsistent results have been found regarding whether pregnancy increases or decreases the risk of IPV. To answer this question, we systematically searched for studies that provided data on IPV against women before pregnancy, during pregnancy, and after childbirth. Nineteen studies met our selection criteria. We meta-analyzed the nineteen studies for the pooled prevalence of IPV across the three periods and examined study characteristics that moderate the prevalence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
meta-analysis; violence against women; prevalence; pregnancy