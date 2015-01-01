SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peets K, Del Vecchio T. Aggressive Behav. 2024; 50(1): e22132.

This paper re-examined the factor structure of a recently developed parent report of aggression, the Provoked and Unprovoked Aggression Questionnaire, and evaluated measurement invariance and latent mean differences across gender, age, and time. Participants were 333 mothers of toddlers (younger age group: n = 167, 53.9% boys, M(age Time 1)  = 18.30 months, SD = 0.45; older age group: n = 166, 48.8% boys, M(age Time 1)  = 24.29 months, SD = 0.38) who filled out provoked (eight items) and unprovoked (five items) aggression scales twice over a 3-month period. We found evidence for the configural, metric, and scalar measurement invariance-a requirement needed to make a meaningful comparison between aggression means across gender, age groups, and time. When comparing means for boys and girls, gender differences emerged earlier for unprovoked than provoked aggression. Also, the frequency of provoked aggression increased among younger, but not older, toddlers. By developing a brief parental report of aggression in toddlerhood, we hope to fill a void of early aggression measures that tap the contextual variability in aggressive behaviors, and thereby stimulate more research to further our understanding of different types of aggression and their correlates in toddlerhood.


Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Infant; measurement invariance; *Aggression; *Mothers; frustration; provoked aggression; toddlerhood; unprovoked aggression

