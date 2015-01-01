Abstract

Youth violence continues to be widespread. Despite numerous evidence-based programs that reduce youth violence, objective ways to identify youth in need of services is lacking. Few screening tools are available that enables practitioners or community organizations to predict who may perpetrate serious violence. The Violence Injury Protection and Risk Screen (VIPRS) is a previously validated screening tool providing a framework to address youth violence. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the psychometric properties of the VIPRS in a community sample for use in multiple settings. Youth participating in a community-focused youth violence prevention intervention served as the study subjects. Households with youth ages 10-17 were eligible to participate. Study personnel verbally asked youth survey questions and recorded answers on a laptop. Multiple measures-including risk factors for violent behavior as well as, violence and delinquency scales, were asked. Eleven hundred youth participated. Mean age was 13.3; 53% female, 26% Black, 58% Hispanic, 11% more than 1 race. Twenty percent screened positive on the VIPRS-28% male versus 13% female (p = .000). Violence-related behaviors were common: 33% were in a physical fight, 27% experienced cyberbullying victimization, and 9% perpetrated a minor assault. The VIPRS demonstrated robust criterion validity with significant correlation to multiple violence measures (0.3-0.6). Scoring positive on the VIPRS conveyed increased odds of reporting other violent behaviors, such as perpetrating physical aggression (OR: 7 [95% CI: 5.1-11.5]). Overall, the VIPRS performed well in a community sample of youth further validating its psychometric functioning while demonstrating the potential for use in settings beyond healthcare.

