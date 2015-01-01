Abstract

People more readily harm members of outgroups than ingroups, often enjoying the inflicted agony. Yet it remains unclear how these malevolent tendencies towards outgroups relate to sadism. Sadists often harm others, driven by a desire to feel pleasure from their suffering. In attempt to bridge these two lines of research, this work examined relationships between sadism and aggression against ingroup and outgroup members in three studies (total N = 755) that focused on two groups with a history of conflict (i.e., the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland). Across all studies, British participants' sadistic tendencies were just as strongly linked to their aggression against ingroup members (i.e., British partners) as to their aggression against outgroup members (i.e., Irish partners). Despite this lack of a preference for greater outgroup aggression, they tended to enjoy outgroup aggression more than ingroup aggression, especially at its extreme levels. These findings extend works linking sadism to aggression into the domain of intergroup relations and bind together research on sadism and intergroup schadenfreude.

