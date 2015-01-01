Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hired crop workers have high incidence of work-related injuries, but little has been documented about potential risks at the national level.



METHODS: Data were obtained from a national probability sample of hired crop workers in the United States (U.S.) during 2002-2004 (period I), 2008-2010 (period II), and 2014-2015 (period III). Multivariable logistic regression models of work-related injury were constructed using an occupational exposure adjustment for weeks worked in the previous year.



RESULTS: Hired crop workers reporting that their employer did not provide clean drinking water and disposable cups every day were estimated to be at greater odds of injury during all three periods. Having at least some English-speaking ability was associated with increased odds of injury in two periods, while owning a dwelling in the U.S. showed greater injury risk during period II but was associated with lower risk during period III. Other items significantly associated with injury during at least one of the study periods in the final multivariable logistic models included being a direct-hire, a migrant worker, U.S.-born, receiving public aid, and having a health condition.



CONCLUSIONS: Hired crop workers are an extremely marginalized population of workers in the U.S. Innovative intervention methods must extend beyond traditional occupational models to focus on the overall health of hired crop workers, including increasing healthcare access, ending agricultural exceptionalism to provide equal regulatory protections afforded to workers in other industries, and adequate enforcement of existing regulations. These findings contribute to the understanding of correlates related to increased work-related injury among hired crop workers, and have implications in fields of prevention, intervention, and policy.

Language: en