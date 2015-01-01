|
Fernández Alonso MDC, Salvador Sanchez L, González Bustillo MB, Escribá Agüir V. Aten. Primaria 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
La respuesta necesaria de los servicios de salud ante la violencia de género. Atención integral y prestación de servicios integrados
(Copyright © 2024, Sociedad Espanola de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria, Publisher Elsevier España)
38272784
Gender violence has multiple and serious consequences for the health of victims and their families, hence the reason for the important role that the health system plays in addressing it. Health professionals have a key role in the response, which must include early detection, care, and follow-up; actions in which primary care, because of its privileged position in the system, can play a fundamental part. This article establishes the necessary characteristics for the intervention to be effective: comprehensive care, multidisciplinary approach, intersectoral coordination, and integrated service provision; all of it community-oriented, person-centered, and adapted to its context (social factors and vulnerabilities) with an intersectional approach. The woman, her sons and daughters, and other cohabitants, as well as the perpetrator, are considered the object of intervention in the response, and specific guidelines for action are provided for detection, care, and follow-up. Reorientation of interventions, with emphasis on a community approach, is also proposed.
Language: es
Detection; Intimate partner violence; Violencia de género; Community intervention against gender violence; Detección; Gender violence; Intervención ante la VMP; Intervenciones comunitarias frente a la violencia de género; Intervention IPV; Violencia contra la mujer por la pareja