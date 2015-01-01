Abstract

Gender violence has multiple and serious consequences for the health of victims and their families, hence the reason for the important role that the health system plays in addressing it. Health professionals have a key role in the response, which must include early detection, care, and follow-up; actions in which primary care, because of its privileged position in the system, can play a fundamental part. This article establishes the necessary characteristics for the intervention to be effective: comprehensive care, multidisciplinary approach, intersectoral coordination, and integrated service provision; all of it community-oriented, person-centered, and adapted to its context (social factors and vulnerabilities) with an intersectional approach. The woman, her sons and daughters, and other cohabitants, as well as the perpetrator, are considered the object of intervention in the response, and specific guidelines for action are provided for detection, care, and follow-up. Reorientation of interventions, with emphasis on a community approach, is also proposed.



La violencia de género tiene múltiples y graves consecuencias para la salud de las víctimas y sus familias, y esta es la razón del importante papel que el sistema sanitario tiene en su abordaje. La respuesta de los profesionales sanitarios debe incluir la detección precoz, la atención y el seguimiento, actuaciones en las que la atención primaria, desde su posición privilegiada en el sistema, puede tener un papel fundamental. En este artículo se establecen las características necesarias para que la intervención sea eficaz: atención integral, abordaje multidisciplinar, coordinación intersectorial, prestación de servicios integrada, con orientación comunitaria y centrada en la persona y adaptada a su contexto (determinantes sociales y vulnerabilidades) con un enfoque interseccional. Se consideran objeto de intervención en la respuesta la mujer, hijos e hijas y otros convivientes y el hombre que maltrata, y se proporcionan pautas concretas de actuación para la detección y para la atención y el seguimiento. Plantea la reorientación de las intervenciones con un enfoque comunitario.

Language: es