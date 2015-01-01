|
Szilassy E, Coope C, Emsley E, Williamson E, Barbosa EC, Johnson M, Dowrick A, Feder G. BMC Prim. Care 2024; 25(1): e38.
38273231
BACKGROUND: Identification in UK general practice of women affected by domestic violence and abuse (DVA) is increasing, but men and children/young people (CYP) are rarely identified and referred for specialist support. To address this gap, we collaborated with IRISi (UK social enterprise) to strengthen elements of the IRIS + intervention which included the identification of men, direct engagement with CYP, and improved guidance on responding to information received from other agencies. IRIS + was an adaptation of the national IRIS (Identification and Referral to Improve Safety) model focused on the needs of women victim-survivors of DVA. Without diminishing the responses to women, IRIS + also responded to the needs of men experiencing or perpetrating DVA, and CYP living with DVA and/or experiencing it in their own relationships. Our study tested the feasibility of the adapted IRIS + intervention in England and Wales between 2019-21.
Training; Intervention; Children and young people; Domestic violence and abuse; Feasibility study; General Practice; Primary Care; Women and men perpetrators; Women and men victim-survivors